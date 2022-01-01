Go
Wine Dive- South Street

1506 South Street

Popular Items

Pietra Scrura Lambrusco$28.39
DOP.
Intense hints of violets and warm related to the red fruit (cherry, blackberry), Dry, round
Dilao Saperavi Kakheti$26.69
Georgia.
Aromas of violet, plums, and dark brambly fruit. A touch of black pepper and earth. Young, fresh, and lots of finesse. Unfined and unfiltered.
Bojo do Luar Deu Bode Tinto$27.99
Portugal.
A blend of indigenous grapes spontaneously fermented. Summer berry fruit with a delicious smoky minerality. Perfect chillable red for backyard hangs.
Camelopard Cab Sauv$21.89
Spain.
Rich aromas of violet, black currant, raspberry, and plum. Chocolate mocha nuance. Flavors of cherry, mulberry, anise, and dark berry. Hint of nutmeg spice.
Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir$25.49
100% Pinot Noir • Aromatics of cherry with a hint of sexy toasted oak. The flavors are lush and sweet with notes of black cherry, pomegranate, and strawberry.
Field Recordings Skins$31.99
Paso Robles, CA.
A mix of white grapes from different vineyards that gets destemmed and ferment on skins, resulting in a beautiful showcase of all the delicate flavors of white wine, but with more substance and texture. Notes of apricot, Haitian orange, and marzipan.
Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco 4-Pack Cans$23.49
Emilia IGT.
Blend of Grasparossa, Salamino, and Maestri. A classic Italian sparkling red. Aromas of red currant and strawberry. Flavors of plum, raspberry, and currant.
4-8oz Cans.
Cote Mas Rouge 1L$26.29
Pays d’Oc IGP
45% Grenache Noir, 25% Carignan, 15% Cinsault, 10% Merlot, 5% Syrah
Intense and fruity notes of ripe black fruits, blackcurrant and a touch of licorice. Smooth and soft with flavors of concentrated and ripe berries and a touch of licorice.
Best served with a slight chill.
1L Bottle
Mirabeau Belle Annee$23.49
Cotignac, France.
60% Grenache, 20% Cinsault, 20% Syrah. Aromas of late summer berries and delicate slice. Expressive fruit and pleasing acidity.
Mas Theo P’Tit Gaby$26.89
Southern Rhone, France.
A beautiful biodynamic blend of Grenache, Syrah, & Carignan. Crunchy dark fruit, earthy tones, and tasty acid with a balanced tannin.
Location

Philadelphia PA

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
