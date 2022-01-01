Quincy restaurants you'll love
Quincy's top cuisines
Must-try Quincy restaurants
More about The Patio Restaurant & Lounge
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Patio Restaurant & Lounge
401 Jersey Street, Quincy
|Popular items
|Crispy Catfish
|$25.00
2 8 oz. boneless filets,
cajun spices,
malt vinegar,
lemon caper sauce,
crispy pub fries
|The Wedge
|$9.00
creamy blue cheese, blue cheese crumble, applewood smoked bacon
|Meatballs
|$25.00
3- 5oz hand ground meatballs
served with homemade tomato sauce and garlic bread
More about PaPPo's Pizzeria and Pub
PaPPo's Pizzeria and Pub
3364 Quincy Mall, Quincy
|Popular items
|12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
|$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
|ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI
|$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
|6 WINGS
|$8.99
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
More about Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe
615 Hampshire St, Quincy
|Popular items
|French Macaron
|$2.00
Scratch-made, traditional French macaron: baked meringue cookies stuffed with creamy buttercream or chocolate ganache. Naturally gluten-free.
|Thyme Squarold
|$10.25
House-made cheddar biscuit topped with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, aged cheddar cheese & sage sausage gravy.
|Thyme Square 'Reuben"
|$11.75
House-made pastrami with braised local cabbage, melted gruyere & house 'russian' sauce on caraway rye.
More about Calftown Cafe
Calftown Cafe
432 S. 8th Street, Quincy
|Popular items
|Pesto Turkey
|$7.00
smoked turkey / provolone / gremolata pesto / romesco / Thyme Square bread
|Egg and Cheese
|$6.00
scrambled eggs / feta spread / romesco / Thyme Square bread
|Cafe au Lait
Coffee With Steamed Milk.
More about Cassano's
Cassano's
312 N. 27th Street, Quincy
|Popular items
|16" Build Your Own
|$18.00
Pick 1 topping for free
Extra Toppings are $2.20 each
|Pizza Bread
|$4.50
|Cheese Garlic Bread w/Sauce
|$5.25
More about Thyme Station Sandwich Bar
Thyme Station Sandwich Bar
150 S. 48th St., Quincy
|Popular items
|Classic Bacon
|$8.49
Local farm-fresh egg, house-cured bacon, aged cheddar & aioli.
|Classic Sausage
|$8.49
Local farm-fresh egg, sage sausage, aged cheddar & aioli.
|Station Cobb Salad
|$7.99
Station Cobb Salad includes local greens, blue cheese, egg, chicken, house bacon, fresh chive, & red wine vinaigrette.