Quincy restaurants you'll love

Quincy restaurants
Toast
  • Quincy

Quincy's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Steakhouses
Must-try Quincy restaurants

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge

401 Jersey Street, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Catfish$25.00
2 8 oz. boneless filets,
cajun spices,
malt vinegar,
lemon caper sauce,
crispy pub fries
The Wedge$9.00
creamy blue cheese, blue cheese crumble, applewood smoked bacon
Meatballs$25.00
3- 5oz hand ground meatballs
served with homemade tomato sauce and garlic bread
PaPPo's Pizzeria and Pub image

 

PaPPo's Pizzeria and Pub

3364 Quincy Mall, Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
6 WINGS$8.99
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe

615 Hampshire St, Quincy

Avg 4.8 (2500 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Macaron$2.00
Scratch-made, traditional French macaron: baked meringue cookies stuffed with creamy buttercream or chocolate ganache. Naturally gluten-free.
Thyme Squarold$10.25
House-made cheddar biscuit topped with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, aged cheddar cheese & sage sausage gravy.
Thyme Square 'Reuben"$11.75
House-made pastrami with braised local cabbage, melted gruyere & house 'russian' sauce on caraway rye.
Calftown Cafe image

 

Calftown Cafe

432 S. 8th Street, Quincy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pesto Turkey$7.00
smoked turkey / provolone / gremolata pesto / romesco / Thyme Square bread
Egg and Cheese$6.00
scrambled eggs / feta spread / romesco / Thyme Square bread
Cafe au Lait
Coffee With Steamed Milk.
Cassano's image

 

Cassano's

312 N. 27th Street, Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Build Your Own$18.00
Pick 1 topping for free
Extra Toppings are $2.20 each
Pizza Bread$4.50
Cheese Garlic Bread w/Sauce$5.25
Thyme Station Sandwich Bar image

 

Thyme Station Sandwich Bar

150 S. 48th St., Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Bacon$8.49
Local farm-fresh egg, house-cured bacon, aged cheddar & aioli.
Classic Sausage$8.49
Local farm-fresh egg, sage sausage, aged cheddar & aioli.
Station Cobb Salad$7.99
Station Cobb Salad includes local greens, blue cheese, egg, chicken, house bacon, fresh chive, & red wine vinaigrette.
Thai D'Lish image

NOODLES

Thai D'Lish

234 N. 12th Street, Quincy

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Lucky Dogs image

 

Lucky Dogs

1800 State Street, Quincy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Dog (Build Your Own)$3.50
Build your own Hot Dog!
Mac Dog$6.00
topped with Mac n cheese
Hawaiian Dog$5.50
Pineapple, BBQ sauce & Bacon crumbles add sweet jalapeños
