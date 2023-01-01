Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Quincy

Quincy restaurants
Quincy restaurants that serve burritos

El Patron # 2 - 340 S 36th St.

340 S 36th St., Quincy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BURRITO GRANDE$10.25
More about El Patron # 2 - 340 S 36th St.
Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe

615 Hampshire St, Quincy

Avg 4.8 (2500 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Flour tortilla rolled with peppers, onions, potatoes, house-made chorizo, farm-fresh, scrambled eggs & aged cheddar. Served with our house salsa & breakfast potatoes. Substitute portobello mushroom for the chorizo as a vegetarian option &/or skip the tortilla for a gluten-free bowl. Sour cream upon request.
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Flour tortilla rolled with peppers, onions, potatoes, house-made chorizo, farm-fresh eggs & aged cheddar. Served with our tomato salsa & breakfast potatoes. Substitute portobello mushroom for the chorizo as a vegetarian option &/or skip the tortilla for a gluten-free bowl. Sour cream upon request.
More about Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe

