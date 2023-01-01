Tacos in Quincy
Quincy restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Patio Restaurant & Lounge
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Patio Restaurant & Lounge
401 Jersey Street, Quincy
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Fresh Shrimp, Cabbage, Tomato, Onion, Flour Tortilla, Jalapeno Sour Cream
More about Thyme Station Sandwich Bar
Thyme Station Sandwich Bar
150 S. 48th St., Quincy
|Potato Breakfast Taco
|$2.99
Local egg, potato, pickled red onion, crema, cilantro, queso fresco. Vegetarian.
|Breakfast Taco Combo
|$8.49
Choice of any 2 Breakfast Tacos, served with Station Spuds.
|Chorizo Breakfast Taco
|$2.99
Local egg, house-made chorizo, black beans, jalapeno, diced onion, cilantro, queso fresco