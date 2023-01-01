Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Quincy

Go
Quincy restaurants
Toast

Quincy restaurants that serve tacos

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge

401 Jersey Street, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
Fresh Shrimp, Cabbage, Tomato, Onion, Flour Tortilla, Jalapeno Sour Cream
More about The Patio Restaurant & Lounge
Item pic

 

Thyme Station Sandwich Bar

150 S. 48th St., Quincy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Breakfast Taco$2.99
Local egg, potato, pickled red onion, crema, cilantro, queso fresco. Vegetarian.
Breakfast Taco Combo$8.49
Choice of any 2 Breakfast Tacos, served with Station Spuds.
Chorizo Breakfast Taco$2.99
Local egg, house-made chorizo, black beans, jalapeno, diced onion, cilantro, queso fresco
More about Thyme Station Sandwich Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Quincy

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Lox

Cheeseburgers

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Reuben

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Quincy to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston