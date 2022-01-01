Quincy bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Idle Hour
1464 Hancock St, Quincy
|Burger
|$16.00
lettuce, pickles, special sauce, cheddar, house made everything bagel seasoning bun, fries
|Wings
|$15.00
house spicy wing sauce, buttermilk aioli drizzle
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
goat cheese, apple cider reduction, crispy onion strings
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at WoC
1420 Hancock St, Quincy
|General Gao Chicken
|$19.50
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried and glazed in a tangy, mildly spicy sauce, served with broccolini
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared Japanese-style pork dumplings
|Edamame (G)(V)
|$7.50
Salted steamed soybeans
Pearl & Lime
1440 Hancock St, Quincy
|Fish Taco
|$5.00
Crispy White Fish, Jicama Slaw,
Papaya Salsa, Lime Crema, Cotija
*GF*
Use promo code TACOTUESDAY to get 25% off your tacos! *TUESDAYS ONLY*
|Popcorn Chicken
|$10.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken,
Chimichurri Ranch, Lime
*GF*
|Vegan Taco
|$4.00
Charred Pineapple, Black Beans,
Avocado-Tofu Crema, Taki Crumble
**Can be made Gluten Free upon request*
Use promo code TACOTUESDAY to get 25% off your tacos! *TUESDAYS ONLY*
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Townshend
1250 Hancock St, Quincy
|Brick Pressed Chicken
|$27.00
Giannone Chicken, wild mushroom risotto, toasted pistachio, chicken jus
|Shrimp Scampi
|$25.00
egg & squid ink tagliatelle, Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, Crispy Capers
|Chocolate Ganache Tart
|$10.00
pretzel crust, candied peanuts, bourbon caramel, whipped cream