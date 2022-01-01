Burritos in Quincy
Quincy restaurants that serve burritos
Cafe Services
1900 Crown Colony Drive, Quincy
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.59
Peppers and onions sauté together, a protein of your choice eggs and cheddar cheese in a warm tortilla wrap
Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch
258 Willard St, Quincy
|Meat Lovers Burrito
|$10.95
Egg, bacon, ham, sausage, onions & cheese in a wheat or white wrap served with Homefries
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.95
Scrambled egg with veggies(tomato, onion, broccoli and mushrooms) topped with American Cheese in a wheat or white wrap served with Homefries
|Mexican Burrito
|$10.95
Scrambled egg, Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper, Jalapenos & Onions served in a wrap with Home Fries