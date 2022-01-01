Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Quincy

Quincy restaurants
Quincy restaurants that serve burritos

Cafe Services

1900 Crown Colony Drive, Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.59
Peppers and onions sauté together, a protein of your choice eggs and cheddar cheese in a warm tortilla wrap
More about Cafe Services
SANDWICHES

Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch

258 Willard St, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (598 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Lovers Burrito$10.95
Egg, bacon, ham, sausage, onions & cheese in a wheat or white wrap served with Homefries
Veggie Burrito$10.95
Scrambled egg with veggies(tomato, onion, broccoli and mushrooms) topped with American Cheese in a wheat or white wrap served with Homefries
Mexican Burrito$10.95
Scrambled egg, Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper, Jalapenos & Onions served in a wrap with Home Fries
More about Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Liberty Tavern

1657 Hancock Street, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
short rib, scrambled eggs, sautéed peppers + onions, 5-cheese sauce; served with hash browns
More about Liberty Tavern

