Cake in Quincy
Quincy restaurants that serve cake
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Townshend
1250 Hancock St, Quincy
|Olive Oil Cake
|$9.00
Citrus olive oil cake, whipped ricotta, winter citrus marmalade, pistachio
STEAKS
Spettus Steakhouse Quincy, MA
35 Independence Ave, Quincy
|Fried Cheese Cake
|$5.95
Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish, rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla.
|Tres Leeches Cake
|$4.95
A tres leches cake, also known as pan tres leches, is a sponge cake.