Cake in Quincy

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Townshend

1250 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.6 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Olive Oil Cake$9.00
Citrus olive oil cake, whipped ricotta, winter citrus marmalade, pistachio
More about The Townshend
Item pic

STEAKS

Spettus Steakhouse Quincy, MA

35 Independence Ave, Quincy

Avg 4.1 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Cheese Cake$5.95
Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish, rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla.
Tres Leeches Cake$4.95
A tres leches cake, also known as pan tres leches, is a sponge cake.
More about Spettus Steakhouse Quincy, MA

