Chicken burritos in Quincy
Quincy restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Common Market Food Court
Common Market Food Court
110 Willard Street, Quincy
|Avocado Chicken Burrito
|$9.50
Roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, tomato salsa, black beans, roasted corn, brown rice, romaine lettuce, tossed in a lime cilantro dressing rolled in a toasted wrap.
More about SS&C Cafe
SS&C Cafe
2000 Crown Colony, Quincy
|Chicken Burrito with Chips
|$8.99
Chopped Chicken, Rice, Beans, Salsa, Lettuce and Sour Cream with Shredded Cheese in a 12 inch Wrap
|Chicken Burrito with Chips
|$8.99
Chopped Chicken, Rice, Beans, Salsa, Lettuce and Sour Cream with Shredded Cheese in a 12 inch Wrap