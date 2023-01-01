Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Quincy

Quincy restaurants
Quincy restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Common Market Food Court

110 Willard Street, Quincy

Avocado Chicken Burrito$9.50
Roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, tomato salsa, black beans, roasted corn, brown rice, romaine lettuce, tossed in a lime cilantro dressing rolled in a toasted wrap.
More about Common Market Food Court
SS&C Cafe

2000 Crown Colony, Quincy

Chicken Burrito with Chips$8.99
Chopped Chicken, Rice, Beans, Salsa, Lettuce and Sour Cream with Shredded Cheese in a 12 inch Wrap
More about SS&C Cafe

