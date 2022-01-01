Egg benedict in Quincy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Townshend

1250 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.6 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Eggs Benedict$15.00
Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, Bacon, English Muffin, Home Fries
More about The Townshend
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch

258 Willard St, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (598 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$10.95
Two poached Eggs & Canadian Bacon on English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce served with Homefries
More about Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch
Granite Street Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Granite Street Cafe

378 Granite St, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGGS BENEDICT$9.75
2 poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin
More about Granite Street Cafe

