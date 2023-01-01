French onion soup in Quincy
Common Market Food Court
110 Willard Street, Quincy
|French Onion Soup - cup *DELIVERY ONLY*
|$6.50
Slowly cooked hand cut onions in a beef base, topped with mozzarella cheese, Swiss cheese and a homemade seasoned crouton
|French Onion Soup - bowl *DELIVERY ONLY*
|$8.50
