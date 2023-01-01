French onion soup in Quincy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Common Market Food Court

110 Willard Street, Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup - cup *DELIVERY ONLY*$6.50
Slowly cooked hand cut onions in a beef base, topped with mozzarella cheese, Swiss cheese and a homemade seasoned crouton
French Onion Soup - bowl *DELIVERY ONLY*$8.50
Slowly cooked hand cut onions in a beef base, topped with mozzarella cheese, Swiss cheese and a homemade seasoned crouton
More about Common Market Food Court
Consumer pic

 

SS&C Cafe

2000 Crown Colony, Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$3.99
French Onion Soup$3.99
More about SS&C Cafe

