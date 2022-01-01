French toast in Quincy
The Townshend
1250 Hancock St, Quincy
|Brioche French Toast
|$12.00
Apples, pears, walnuts
Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch
258 Willard St, Quincy
|French Toast
|$8.25
Three pieces of French Toast
|Frosted Flakes French Toast
|$8.50
French Toast coated with Frosted Flakes - sweet and crunchy.
|Honey Cinnamon French Toast
|$8.50
Two pieces of thick Honey Cinnamon French Toast
Granite Street Cafe
378 Granite St, Quincy
|2 pc FRENCH TOAST
|$5.98
|COUNTRY FRENCH TOAST
|$10.75
3 slices of French toast topped with fresh fruits & whipped cream
|RAISEN FRENCH TOAST SP
|$10.75
2 eggs, 2 pieces of cinnamon raisin French toast with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham