French toast in Quincy

Go
Quincy restaurants
Toast

Quincy restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Townshend

1250 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.6 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brioche French Toast$12.00
Apples, pears, walnuts
More about The Townshend
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch

258 Willard St, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (598 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$8.25
Three pieces of French Toast
Frosted Flakes French Toast$8.50
French Toast coated with Frosted Flakes - sweet and crunchy.
Honey Cinnamon French Toast$8.50
Two pieces of thick Honey Cinnamon French Toast
More about Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Granite Street Cafe

378 Granite St, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2 pc FRENCH TOAST$5.98
COUNTRY FRENCH TOAST$10.75
3 slices of French toast topped with fresh fruits & whipped cream
RAISEN FRENCH TOAST SP$10.75
2 eggs, 2 pieces of cinnamon raisin French toast with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
More about Granite Street Cafe
Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Liberty Tavern

1657 Hancock Street, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side French Toast$6.00
Stuffed French Toast$15.00
cinnamon egg custard, stuffed with mascarpone, fresh blend of blueberries, strawberries, banana; served w/ bacon
More about Liberty Tavern

