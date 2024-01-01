Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken wraps in
Quincy
/
Quincy
/
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Quincy restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
Schoolhouse Pizza
1 School Street, Quincy
No reviews yet
Grill Chicken sub or wrap
$11.50
build your own
More about Schoolhouse Pizza
Rosie's Pizzeria
550 Adams Street, Quincy
No reviews yet
Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap
$12.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta, Grilled Chicken & Greek Dressing
More about Rosie's Pizzeria
