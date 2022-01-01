Mac and cheese in Quincy
Quincy restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Townshend
1250 Hancock St, Quincy
|Vegetarian Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
canestri, crispy eggplant, taleggio, fontina, parmesan
|Mac & Cheese
|$21.00
canestri, guanciale, taleggio, fontina, parmesan
Gennaro's Eatery
12 Blanchard Rd, Quincy
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Liberty Tavern
1657 Hancock Street, Quincy
|Regular Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
5 cheese sauce, Ritz cracker crumbs
|Mexican Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
5-cheese sauce, ritz cracker crumbs, seasoned shredded chicken
|Truffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
5 cheese sauce, Ritz cracker crumbs, fried chicken, Liberty Truffalo sauce