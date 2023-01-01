Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in Quincy

Go
Quincy restaurants
Toast

Quincy restaurants that serve mango lassi

Consumer pic

 

Punjab Cafe

653 Southern Artery, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Lassi$5.00
More about Punjab Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Punjab Cafe

653 Southern Artery, Quincy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi$5.00
More about Punjab Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Quincy

Fish And Chips

Chicken Noodles

Curry

Shrimp Rolls

Burritos

Veggie Quesadillas

Home Fries

Chicken Pasta

Map

More near Quincy to explore

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston