Meat calzones in
Quincy
/
Quincy
/
Meat Calzones
Quincy restaurants that serve meat calzones
Gennaro's Eatery
12 Blanchard Rd, Quincy
No reviews yet
(Lg) Meat Lovers calzone
$19.99
More about Gennaro's Eatery
Common Market Food Court
110 Willard Street, Quincy
No reviews yet
Italian Meat Calzone
$9.00
Hot ham, provolone, mortadella, salami and seasoning baked in a calzone crust.
*NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*
More about Common Market Food Court
