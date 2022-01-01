Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Quincy

Go
Quincy restaurants
Toast

Quincy restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1900 Crown Colony Drive, Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey and Sweet Onion Panini$8.99
6oz thin sliced Boar's Head smoked turkey, with sauté onions, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and pickles on a focaccia roll.
Served with house made chips.
Tuna Melt Panini$6.99
Freshly Made Tuna Salad, American, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on Griddled White Bread.
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Panini$6.49
Bread, Cheese and Steak Tomato Grilled to Perfection
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Granite Street Cafe

378 Granite St, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Panini$9.99
Grilled chicken, Spinach, Garlic, mayo, Swiss cheese on focaccia bread
More about Granite Street Cafe

