Paninis in Quincy
Quincy restaurants that serve paninis
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
1900 Crown Colony Drive, Quincy
|Turkey and Sweet Onion Panini
|$8.99
6oz thin sliced Boar's Head smoked turkey, with sauté onions, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and pickles on a focaccia roll.
Served with house made chips.
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$6.99
Freshly Made Tuna Salad, American, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on Griddled White Bread.
|Grilled Cheese and Tomato Panini
|$6.49
Bread, Cheese and Steak Tomato Grilled to Perfection