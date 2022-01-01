Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Quincy

Quincy restaurants
Quincy restaurants that serve prime ribs

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT POT

Shabu

397 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.3 (847 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Eye Combo$38.50
Prime Rib Eye$29.50
More about Shabu
Adams Pub

29 HANCOCK ST, QUINCY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prime Rib$30.00
More about Adams Pub

