Rice pudding in Quincy

Quincy restaurants
Quincy restaurants that serve rice pudding

Punjab Cafe

653 Southern Artery, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Kheer (Rice Pudding)$5.00
Rice cooked with almonds, cashews and raisins in sweetened milk
More about Punjab Cafe
STEAKS

Spettus Steakhouse

35 Independence Ave, Quincy

Avg 4.1 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.90
More about Spettus Steakhouse

