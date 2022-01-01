Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice pudding in
Quincy
/
Quincy
/
Rice Pudding
Quincy restaurants that serve rice pudding
Punjab Cafe
653 Southern Artery, Quincy
Avg 4.7
(317 reviews)
Kheer (Rice Pudding)
$5.00
Rice cooked with almonds, cashews and raisins in sweetened milk
More about Punjab Cafe
STEAKS
Spettus Steakhouse
35 Independence Ave, Quincy
Avg 4.1
(743 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$4.90
More about Spettus Steakhouse
