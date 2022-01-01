Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Quincy

Go
Quincy restaurants
Toast

Quincy restaurants that serve scallops

Fuji at WoC image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at WoC

1420 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (1373 reviews)
Takeout
X.O. Sauce Scallops with Poached Egg *$26.50
Sliced jumbo scallops stir-fried with asparagus and carrots in savory X.O. sauce, topped with a runny poached egg (contains shellfish and pork)
Scallops *(G)$10.50
Scallops
Scallops Sashimi *(G)$13.50
Scallops
More about Fuji at WoC
Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Liberty Tavern

1657 Hancock Street, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$27.00
mashed sweet potato, asparagus, bacon cream sauce
Scallop Salad$27.00
Our seared scallops over your choice of salad
More about Liberty Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Adams Inn

29 HANCOCK ST, QUINCY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallops$23.00
Fresh Sea Scallops (Choice of Baked with Parmesan Bread Crumbs & Light Butter Sauce or Fried), Choice of Two Sides
More about Adams Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Quincy

Short Ribs

Chicken Wraps

Arugula Salad

Omelettes

Italian Subs

Tiramisu

Yogurt Parfaits

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Quincy to explore

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston