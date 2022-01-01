Scallops in Quincy
Quincy restaurants that serve scallops
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at WoC
1420 Hancock St, Quincy
|X.O. Sauce Scallops with Poached Egg *
|$26.50
Sliced jumbo scallops stir-fried with asparagus and carrots in savory X.O. sauce, topped with a runny poached egg (contains shellfish and pork)
|Scallops *(G)
|$10.50
Scallops
|Scallops Sashimi *(G)
|$13.50
Scallops
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Liberty Tavern
1657 Hancock Street, Quincy
|Seared Scallops
|$27.00
mashed sweet potato, asparagus, bacon cream sauce
|Scallop Salad
|$27.00
Our seared scallops over your choice of salad