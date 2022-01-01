Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Quincy

Go
Quincy restaurants
Toast

Quincy restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Fuji at WoC image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at WoC

1420 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (1373 reviews)
Takeout
Fuji Seaweed Salad (V)$8.50
Assorted seaweed in a light sesame dressing
More about Fuji at WoC
B Cafe image

 

B Cafe

405 Hancock St, North Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$6.00
More about B Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Quincy

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Maki

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheesecake

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Caprese Sandwiches

French Toast

Map

More near Quincy to explore

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston