Shumai in
Quincy
/
Quincy
/
Shumai
Quincy restaurants that serve shumai
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at WoC
1420 Hancock St, Quincy
Avg 4.7
(1373 reviews)
Shrimp Shumai
$7.50
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared shrimp dumplings
More about Fuji at WoC
B Cafe
405 Hancock St, North Quincy
No reviews yet
Shrimp Dumplings (Shumai)
$3.75
More about B Cafe
