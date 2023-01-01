Spaghetti in Quincy
Quincy restaurants that serve spaghetti
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Granite Street Cafe
378 Granite St, Quincy
|Spaghetti
|$9.50
Gennaro's Eatery
12 Blanchard Rd, Quincy
|Bundle Spaghetti w meatballs
|$84.50
(feeds 5 - 6)
Family meals can be ordered same day please provide 30 mins to prepare. Family meals include a house salad, loaf of bread, & a 16" cheese pizza
|Spaghetti
|$12.99
|Bundle chicken parm w spaghetti
|$93.60
(feeds 5 - 6)
