Spinach and artichoke dip in
Quincy
/
Quincy
/
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Quincy restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Adams Pub
29 HANCOCK ST, QUINCY
No reviews yet
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$8.00
More about Adams Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Liberty Tavern
1657 Hancock Street, Quincy
Avg 4.7
(381 reviews)
Spinach + Artichoke Dip
$13.00
served w/toasted pita
More about Liberty Tavern
