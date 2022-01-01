Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Quincy

Quincy restaurants
Quincy restaurants that serve tamales

Fuji at WoC image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at WoC

1420 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (1373 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Tamale Maki *(G)$13.00
Tuna, jalapeño, tobiko, avocado, and cucumber with seared spicy mayo and unagi sauce on top
More about Fuji at WoC
Pearl & Lime image

 

Pearl & Lime

1440 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamal De Cazuela$10.00
More about Pearl & Lime

