Teriyaki salmon in Quincy

Quincy restaurants
Quincy restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at WoC

1420 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (1373 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$15.50
Salmon Teriyaki Deluxe Bento Box$21.00
More about Fuji at WoC
B Cafe

405 Hancock St, North Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$15.50
More about B Cafe

