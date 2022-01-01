Tuna salad in Quincy
Quincy restaurants that serve tuna salad
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at WoC
1420 Hancock St, Quincy
|Spicy Tuna Salad *(G)
|$14.50
Fresh tuna with a mixture of cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, tempura bits, and spicy mayo over mixed greens
|Blackened Tuna Salad *
|$22.00
Sushi-grade tuna drizzled in a balsamic vinegar reduction served over mixed greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, edamame, and avocado with house ginger dressing and wasabi mayo
Cafe Services
1900 Crown Colony Drive, Quincy
|Tuna Salad
|$6.99
House made Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato