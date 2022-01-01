Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Quincy

Quincy restaurants
Toast

Quincy restaurants that serve tuna salad

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at WoC

1420 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (1373 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Salad *(G)$14.50
Fresh tuna with a mixture of cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, tempura bits, and spicy mayo over mixed greens
Blackened Tuna Salad *$22.00
Sushi-grade tuna drizzled in a balsamic vinegar reduction served over mixed greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, edamame, and avocado with house ginger dressing and wasabi mayo
Cafe Services

1900 Crown Colony Drive, Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$6.99
House made Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato
B Cafe

405 Hancock St, North Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Salad$11.50
SANDWICHES

Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch

258 Willard St, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (598 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$8.95
Served with your choice of Side - French Fries, Cole Slaw or Baked Beans
