The Patio Restaurant & Lounge

The Patio Restaurant & Lounge - Best Known as THE place to live, laugh, and celebrate! Unique with its coastal-worldly decor, the experience and food are both comfortable and classic with a little attitude. All are welcome! Come in and Enjoy!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

401 Jersey Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Calamari$14.00
Fresh Calamari, Lightly breaded. served with lemon garlic aioli
Truffle Fries$8.00
House Salad Entree$10.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Triscuit Crumble
Served with your choice of Grilled Salmon, Grilled Shrimp, or Fresh Shrimp
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romain lettuce served with croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
Ribeye$40.00
10oz ribeye, house steak sauce
Patio Salad$9.00
iceberg ettuce, tcrumble
Cherry Tomato Crostini$11.00
Sourdough Toast, garlic herb aioli, Marinated Cherry tomatoes
Zesty Fried Cauliflower$11.00
Vegan breaded fried cauliflower served with a spicy cucumber aioli
5oz Filet$36.00
5oz filet, scallions & onions, house steak sauce
Mini Meatballs$12.00
Hand ground meatballs, Parmesan Cheese. Served with homemade tomato sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

401 Jersey Street

Quincy IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Thyme Square Online Ordering! All of our products are made from scratch using local, farm-fresh ingredients.
Be sure to check out our DRINKS menu for delicious beverages & cocktails!

Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar

No reviews yet

The Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar is a locally owned restaurant serving light breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday. We welcome groups small or large, or can help you reserve our private room for your next special event. We offer special coffee and teas along with a special sandwich/soup every day.

Calftown Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Calftown! Come in and enjoy!

Thai D'Lish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

