Quincy's Family Steakhouse

Home of the Big Fat Yeast Roll

502 West Roosevelt Boulevard

Popular Items

6-oz Chicken Tips$8.99
12-oz Sirloin Beef Tips$15.99
8-oz Top Sirloin$11.99
Rolls (12)$5.99
Rolls (6)$3.29
6-pc. Fried Chicken Tenders$9.99
6-oz Sirloin Beef Tips$9.99
French Fries$2.49
6-oz Sirloin Beef Tips$8.99
502 West Roosevelt Boulevard

Monroe NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
