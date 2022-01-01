Go
Quincy's Potomac

1093 Seven Locks Road

Popular Items

Cheese Steak$14.99
Your Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato,
and Mayo. on a Sub Roll
10 Piece Chicken Bites$12.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders. Served Plain or Tossed in your
Favorite Sauce
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.99
Greek Salad$13.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata
Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta
10pc Wings$14.99
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm
Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic
Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$11.99
Philadelphia classic served with Spicy Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato,
and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese in a Flour Tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan
Cheese, rolled in a Flour Tortilla
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.99
Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes,
Cucumbers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onions, Tortilla Strips and
your choice of dressing
Build Your Own Burger$12.99
Choose Your Toppings
Location

1093 Seven Locks Road

Potomac MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
