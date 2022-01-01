Go
Toast

Quincy's South Bar & Grille

At Quincy's South our employees and customers are our family! Our owners grew up in Montgomery County and are proud to own a small business in Rockville, Maryland.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

11401 Woodglen Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (1312 reviews)

Popular Items

Trippple B$13.99
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blackberry
Habanero Sauce, and Caramelized Onions
Beer Battered Cheese Bites$10.99
White Wisconsin Cheddar lightly battered and fried. Served
with our homemade Marinara Sauce
BYO Burger$11.99
Topped Your way - $10.99
Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, American, Pepperjack, Crumbled Blue
Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms,
BBQ Sauce ($.99 per Topping)
Cheese Steak$13.99
Your Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato,
and Mayo. on a Sub Roll
Lg Traditional Pizza$17.99
Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
10pc Wings$13.99
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm
Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic
Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
All American$13.99
American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and
Thousand Island dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11401 Woodglen Dr

Rockville MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hank Dietle's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PLNT Burger

No reviews yet

CHEF-CRAFTED FAST FOOD FOR THE FUTURE.
PLNT BURGER IS DEDICATED TO SERVING THE BEST BURGERS ON THE PLANET, AND FOR THE PLANET!

Lao Sze Chuan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mike & Sons Sub Shop

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston