Quinn's Pub

At Quinn’s Pub we take traditions of the classic public house and raise them to new levels. We are community driven, quality focused, and a continual experiment in what it means to be a pub, bar and restaurant.
Our food is always evolving, our bar carefully curated, and our space open to all.
All take out alcohol must be accompanied by a complete meal per Washington state law.

1001 E Pike St

Popular Items

Scotch Egg$14.00
Soft boiled egg wrapped in Italian sausage, fried crisp, brussels sprout ragu
Fresh Cut Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered rockfish, fries, remoulade sauce
Pretzel$8.00
Beer cheese, whole grain mustard
Wild Boar Sloppy Joe$19.00
Crispy fried onions, sage, pickle, sunny side up egg, brioche bun, add fries $5
When The Sun Goes Down$12.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka,
House Pressed Ginger Beer
Burrata$14.00
Proscuitto, rosemary roasted tomatoes, mustarda, crouton, basil, balsamic reduction
Blistered Shishito Peppers$12.00
Everything spice, green goddess, charred lemon
Location

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Plum Chopped

Come in and enjoy!

little big burger

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

General Porpoise Capitol Hill

Welcome to the General Porpoise [Capitol Hill] Pre-order page. We are here for you Seattle! Currently open for take out doughnuts and coffee at our Capitol Hill and Laurelhurst cafes. // Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. // In addition to doughnuts, we serve top quality coffees from multiple roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available.

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

Come in and enjoy!

