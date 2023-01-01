Quinter restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St

321 Main St, Quinter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried chicken Meal Jumbo chicken legs$10.00
Sesame Chicken$10.50
Golden Roll$13.00
Farm House Cooking & Catering

915 Park Street, Quinter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Potato$3.00
A large oven baked potato served with butter and sour cream. Then you add the toppings you want.
Fried Chicken Dinner$9.50
Hand breaded chicken fried to a golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and corn. You select the 2 pieces of chicken you want. They must be different. As in not 2 wings etc.
Cheese Curds$4.25
Curds of breaded mozzarella cheese, fried crisp.
Center Pivot Restaurant and Brewery - 300 Main Street

300 Main Street, Quinter

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Noodles

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
