Cake in Quinter

Quinter restaurants
Quinter restaurants that serve cake

Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St

321 Main St, Quinter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Cake$6.00
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St
Farm House Cooking & Catering

915 Park Street, Quinter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$4.00
Just like the funnel cakes you get a the fair only in an easy to eat form! Served with a side of vanilla frosting for dipping.
Jello Poke Cake$2.25
Buttery cake with cherry jello infused into it.
Brown sugar pound cake$2.25
Homemade moist brown sugar pound cake. topped with caramel glaze.
More about Farm House Cooking & Catering

