Chicken salad in Quinter

Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St
321 Main St, Quinter
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$10.00
|Chicken salad sandwich
|$9.00
More about Farm House Cooking & Catering
Farm House Cooking & Catering
915 Park Street, Quinter
|Crispy Chicken salad
|$9.00
Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, boil eggs, cucumber, topped with diced crispy chicken. Served with your choice of a 4 ounce dressing.
|Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Chipotle marinated chicken breast, grilled and served over a bed of shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, guacamole and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken strawberry salad
|$8.50
Marinated grilled chicken tops spring mix lettuce, cheddar cheese, toasted walnuts and fresh strawberries. Served with croutons and your choice of dressing.