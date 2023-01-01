Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Quinter

Quinter restaurants
Quinter restaurants that serve chicken salad

Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St

321 Main St, Quinter

Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$10.00
Chicken salad sandwich$9.00
Farm House Cooking & Catering

915 Park Street, Quinter

TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken salad$9.00
Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, boil eggs, cucumber, topped with diced crispy chicken. Served with your choice of a 4 ounce dressing.
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
Chipotle marinated chicken breast, grilled and served over a bed of shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, guacamole and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken strawberry salad$8.50
Marinated grilled chicken tops spring mix lettuce, cheddar cheese, toasted walnuts and fresh strawberries. Served with croutons and your choice of dressing.
