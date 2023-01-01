Chicken sandwiches in Quinter
Quinter restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St
Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St
321 Main St, Quinter
|Chicken salad sandwich
|$9.00
More about Farm House Cooking & Catering
Farm House Cooking & Catering
915 Park Street, Quinter
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.50
Tender and juicy chicken breast, breaded and fried crisp. Served with your choice of cheese, pickles and onion on a toasted gourmet bun. (This is not the same as the chicken fried chicken).
|Chicken fried chicken sandwich
|$7.50
6oz chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried when you order. Served with mayonnaise, pickle and onion on a gourmet bun. Lettuce and tomato available.
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$8.00
4 ounce hand breaded beef cube steak, fried crisp. Served on a toasted gourmet bun with pickles and onion.