Chicken sandwiches in Quinter

Quinter restaurants
Quinter restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St

321 Main St, Quinter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken salad sandwich$9.00
More about Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St
Farm House Cooking & Catering

915 Park Street, Quinter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Tender and juicy chicken breast, breaded and fried crisp. Served with your choice of cheese, pickles and onion on a toasted gourmet bun. (This is not the same as the chicken fried chicken).
Chicken fried chicken sandwich$7.50
6oz chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried when you order. Served with mayonnaise, pickle and onion on a gourmet bun. Lettuce and tomato available.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$8.00
4 ounce hand breaded beef cube steak, fried crisp. Served on a toasted gourmet bun with pickles and onion.
More about Farm House Cooking & Catering

