Tacos in Quinter

Melanie's Kitchen Asian Cuisine - 321 Main St
321 Main St, Quinter
|Taco
|$11.00
Farm House Cooking & Catering
915 Park Street, Quinter
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$8.00
Light and crispy baked flour taco shell bowl. Filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, taco meat, refried beans if you want them and diced tomatoes. Sour cream and jalapenos are extra.
|Fried Tacos
|$9.00
2 soft flour shelled tortillas, filled with taco meat, then fried crisp. Topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with taco sauce and sour cream.
|Hard shell taco
|$1.50
Corn taco shell filled with taco meat, shredded lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and dice tomatoes.