Chicken sandwiches in Quinton
Quinton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Third Base Grill
3215 Rock Creek Villa Dr, Quinton
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Fried chicken served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo.
|Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our homemade Teriyaki sauce on a toasted bun, topped with grilled pineapple, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo