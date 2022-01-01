Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Quinton

Quinton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Third Base Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Third Base Grill

3215 Rock Creek Villa Dr, Quinton

Avg 4.3 (689 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried chicken served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo.
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our homemade Teriyaki sauce on a toasted bun, topped with grilled pineapple, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo
Main pic

 

Cooper's Tavern - 7524 Cumberland Station Road Suite 100

7524 Cumberland Station Road Suite 100, Quinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Nashville HOT ... Lettuce, tomato, sweet pickles.
