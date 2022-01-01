Go
Quiubo image

Quiubo

Open today 11:30 AM - 7:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2421 Reviews

$$

120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122

Naperville, IL 60540

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Flautas$9.00
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato hash, crema, queso fresco morita-serrano salsa
Quiubo$9.50
braised beeft, melted chihuahua cheese,
pepino relish, scallions, avocado-salsa cruda
Bien Trucha$10.00
carne asada, chorizo, melted chihuahua cheese, roasted tomatillo-serrano salsa
Esquites$8.00
grilled corn, epazote-butter, lemon aioli
queso cotija, piquin
Chips$1.50
corn tortilla chips
Pastor$9.00
ancho-guajillo marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, morita salsa
Pescado$9.00
crispy beer battered tilapia, red cabbage, onion, tomato, lime, chipotle-morita aioli
Arroz$6.00
white rice, poblano, crema, chihuahua cheese
Guacamole Tradicional$11.00
fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville IL 60540

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hizemans

No reviews yet

Welcome to Hizemans - Our version of an elevated sports bar, boasting the biggest and best tv's in the area, giant wings, and great food.

Zade's Lounge

No reviews yet

At Zade’s Lounge, we believe sophistication is a dish best served in moderation. We believe in sipping an old fashioned on polished leather while football plays on the big screen. While old friends may raise a toast with single malt, they welcome new friends with a round of cold ones. We know that life tends to get more buttoned up as it goes along, but often times its greatest joys come from undoing a button or two. So, pull up a seat, grab a drink, and order something delicious. Tonight is only as sophisticated as you make it.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fiamme

No reviews yet

Fiamme is well known for our Authentic Neopolitan & Detroit Style pizzas. Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Quiubo

orange star4.5 • 2421 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston