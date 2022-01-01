Go
Quivey's Grove

The Stone House

6261 Nesbitt Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak & Salmon$28.95
Three-ounce steer tenderloin medallion with red wine sauce, and a five ounce pan seared salmon filet with spicy ginger lime butter, served with parmesan potato
Side Parm$3.50
Spring Salad$6.95
Tender spinach with mushrooms marinated in tarragon vinaigrette, topped with croutons and fresh grated parmesan cheese.
Onion Tarts$9.95
Parmesan pastry tarts filled with a four onion and cheese stuffing.
Stuffed Mushrooms$10.95
Mushroom caps stuffed with Westphalian ham and served with madeira cream sauce.
Side Veg$2.50
Fruit Crisp$7.75
Fresh apples baked with an oatmeal crumb crust.
Raclette Cheese Hazen$10.95
Roth Case raclette cheese melted and served with Bavaria Weisswurst, boiled potato, and pickled vegetables.
Duck Strudel$12.95
Boneless duck, dried cherries, arugula and cheese baked in a filo pastry with a port wine and dried cherry sauce.
Mushroom Leopold$19.95
Marinated portabella mushroom baked with fresh mozzarella, ripe tomato and roasted red peppers, served with wild rice and maple glazed carrots.
Location

6261 Nesbitt Rd

Madison WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
