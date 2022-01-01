Go
Toast

Qwik Thai 2

Come in and enjoy!

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yellow Curry$12.95
Onions, Carrots, Potatoes with Choice of Protein and Rice.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Deep Fried Wonton Wrapper, Filling of Cream Cheese with Crab Meat, Carrots, Onions, and Served with Thai Chili Sauce.
Pad Thai$12.95
Thai Summer Roll$5.95
Deep Fried Summer Roll, Stuffed with Vegetables Served with our Sweet Chili Sauce.
Fried Rice$11.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Onions and Egg.
Pinto Box Pad Thai$11.95
Pad Thai - Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Carrots
Choice of Skewer: Chicken , Beef, Pork, Tofu or Vegetable Medley.
Comes with Side Salad, Appetizer and Dessert.
Pad Thai$12.95
Pad Thai Noodles Tossed in our Signature Sauce with Scallions, Bean Sprouts and Carrots.
Fried Rice$11.95
Potsticker$7.95
Chicken Pot Stickers - Pan Seared Ground Chicken marinated in Thai Herbs
Vegetable Pot Stickers - Deep Fried and Served with our Thai Dipping Sauce.
Potsticker$7.95
See full menu

Location

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Qwik Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Norte Taco Shop

No reviews yet

Mexican Restaurant

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

At Ori'Zaba's, our mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients.

Makai Island Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston