Qwik Thai

Come in and enjoy!

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105 • $$

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Summer Roll$5.95
Deep Fried Summer Roll, Stuffed with Vegetables Served with our Sweet Chili Sauce.
Pad See Ew$12.95
Flat Rice Noodles Tossed in a Blend of Soy Sauce, Garlic and Chinese Broccoli.
Pinto Box Pad Thai$11.95
Pad Thai - Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Carrots
Choice of Skewer: Chicken , Beef, Pork, Tofu or Vegetable Medley.
Comes with Side Salad, Appetizer and Dessert.
Yellow Curry$12.95
Onions, Carrots, Potatoes with Choice of Protein and Rice.
Fried Rice$11.95
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Onions and Egg.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Deep Fried Wonton Wrapper, Filling of Cream Cheese with Crab Meat, Carrots, Onions, and Served with Thai Chili Sauce.
Panang Curry$12.95
Bell Peppers, Thai Basil, Lime Leaf with Choice of Protein and Rice.
Pad Thai$12.95
Pad Thai Noodles Tossed in our Signature Sauce with Scallions, Bean Sprouts and Carrots.
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
Pinto Box House Fried Rice$11.95
House Fried Rice - Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Onions and Egg.
Choice of Skewer: Chicken , Beef, Pork, Tofu or Vegetable Medley.
Comes with Side Salad, Appetizer and Dessert.
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
