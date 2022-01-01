Mahana Fresh
Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.
3985 56th St. South
Location
3985 56th St. South
Fargo ND
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nautical Bowls - West Fargo
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0340
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Plaza Azteca
Come in and enjoy!
Mas Tequilla
Come in and enjoy!