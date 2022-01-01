INTI.MO

INTI.MO is the latest Peruvian-Nikkei gastronomic venture of acclaimed Peruvian Chef Juan Chipoco. An extravagant and upscale version of Miami’s most popular Peruvian restaurant and flagship concept CVI.CHE 105. INTI.MO is an ode to the pre-Colombian Incan God Inti and the treasures of the land of the rising sun and its oceans. It stands for Intimate, a private and opulent fare that will resemble Juan's own home, where lifelong memories are honored and celebrated. Featuring locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients, precision cooking techniques, and the acclaimed hospitality standards of Chef Juan Chipoco, INTI.MO aims to take over one of South Beach’s most notable neighborhoods -South of Fifth

