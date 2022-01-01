Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen
Rangeen meaning colorful in Hindi is a new and fresh take on Indian cuisine. India signifies different cultures, myriad food and flavor profiles, and fresh and colorful ingredients. California represents the same. People coming from all walks of life, food and flavors from everywhere across the world. We, at Rangeen, aim at combining the traditional dishes from India with a fresh Californian twist. Rangeen holds up to its name with its bright, colorful and casual yet elegant atmosphere. Come and join us with your friends for a Rangeen meal.
28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
