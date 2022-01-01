Go
Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen

Rangeen meaning colorful in Hindi is a new and fresh take on Indian cuisine. India signifies different cultures, myriad food and flavor profiles, and fresh and colorful ingredients. California represents the same. People coming from all walks of life, food and flavors from everywhere across the world. We, at Rangeen, aim at combining the traditional dishes from India with a fresh Californian twist. Rangeen holds up to its name with its bright, colorful and casual yet elegant atmosphere. Come and join us with your friends for a Rangeen meal.

28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Popular Items

Dessert Sampler$11.00
Chocolate puffs with mango mousse, mava malai kulfi and saffron & rose panna cotta
Chicken Tawa Rice (G)$14.00
Basmati rice, mixed with tender chicken, pineapple, and veggies. Garnished with Raisins, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut. Served with beet raita.
Paneer Tikka (N,G)$14.00
Grilled paneer and bell pepper marinated in yogurt and spices, topped with lime-pickled onions. Served with herb salad.
Lamb Meatball Sandwich (N)$13.00
Lamb meatballs served in a naan wrap with yogurt, herbacious chimichurri, spinach and fresh tomato.
Masala Fries (V, D)$5.00
Tamarind BBQ Wings (D,N)$14.00
Grilled chicken wings tossed in sweet and tangy tamarind bbq sauce. Served with seasonal fresh salad.
Pineapple Tawa Rice (G)$13.00
Basmati rice, mixed with tender pineapple and veggies. Garnished with Raisins, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut. Served with beet raita.
Fried Chicken Burger (N)$13.00
Fried masala chicken with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, carrot slaw, and lime pickled onions. Comes with a side of desi dip and tamarind bbq dip
Hara Bhara Kebab Sandwich (V,D,N)$12.00
Lettuce, carrot slaw, seasonal fresh salad and lime pickled onions topped with peppered peanut masala and herbs.
Samosa (V,D)$5.00
Location

Laguna Niguel CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
