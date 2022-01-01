Go
Con Todo

2853 N. Kedzie

Popular Items

Campechano$5.25
suadero (confit beef brisket), longaniza(chorizo), cilantro, onion, salsa verde y salsa roja
Guacamole$10.00
avocado, red onion, serrano, cilantro, lime, totopos
Sweet Potato Sopes$10.00
Fried masa, roasted sweet potato and carrot, black beans, salsa macha, queso fresco
Grilled Pineapple Upside-down Cake$9.00
Piloncillo caramel cake, grilled pineapple, burnt cinnamon whipped cream
Esquites Pozoleros$6.00
Cracked hominy, sweet corn purée, cotija mayonesa, house chili blend, lime
Al Pastor$4.75
marinated pork shoulder, piña, cilantro, onion, salsa verde
Pamburguesa$16.00
Smash burger on a guajillo stained potato bun, shaved onion, american cheese, pickles, special sauce, chorizo spiced papas fritas
Fish Taco Estilo Ensenada$6.00
beer battered cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cremanaise, salsa
Suadero$4.75
Beef brisket confit, cilantro, onion, salsa
Hot Chicken Torta$15.00
Nashville spiced chicken breast, panko, black beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, pickled jalapeño, Chicharones

Location

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
