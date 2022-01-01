Go
Republic Cantina

Finest Quality Tex-Mex, Deep in the Heart of Truxton.

43 N Street NW

Popular Items

Pupusa Platter$13.00
2 pupusas filled w/ melty chihuaha cheese. Optionally add guisada or brisket
Bacon & Egg Taco$4.00
w/ cheddar, onion & scrambled egg, served on housemade flour tortilla. Served w/ a side of salsa roja
Mexican Coke$3.00
Horchata$3.00
housemade spiced rice milk (note: also contains oat milk)
Topo Chico$3.00
sparkling mineral water
Carne Guisada Taco$5.00
braised beef in chili gravy w/ scrambled egg, cheddar, scallions & tortilla crisps. Served on housemade flour tortilla. Served w/ a side of salsa roja
Jarritos Grapefruit$3.00
grapefruit soda
Iced Coffee$3.50
16oz cold brew, prepped in house
Iced Tea$3.50
house black tea
Brisket Enchiladas$18.00
3 enchiladas filled w/ brisket, cheddar & onion, smothered in chili sauce. (Rice & beans may be purchased separately as a side)
Location

43 N Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
