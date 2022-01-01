Go
Moish and Itzy's

We Got Reubens!

21-22 Summit Square Shopping Center

Mushroom Barley Soup
Served with crackers. Add bread for $1.00 extra.
(R1) Reuben$15.99
Hot corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, served grilled on rye.
Corned Beef
(R6) Turkey Reuben$15.75
Hot turkey with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, served grilled on rye.
(R2) Hot Pastrami and Melted Swiss Cheese$15.99
With homemade coleslaw and Russian dressing, served grilled on rye, grilled to perfection.
Bacon$3.99
Matzoh Ball Soup
Served with crackers. Add bread for $1.00 extra.
(R3) Hot Corned Beef, Pastrami, and Melted Swiss Cheese$16.99
With homemade coleslaw and Russian dressing, served grilled open faced with two homemade potato pancakes.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Served with crackers. Add bread for $1.00 extra.
Pastrami

Location

21-22 Summit Square Shopping Center

Langhorne PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
