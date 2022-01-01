Go
Hudson Social- Stamford

Located Downtown Stamford where tapas meets the brick oven
Styled like the parlors of yore, contemporary small plates & fresh seafood

128 Bedford St

Popular Items

CHICKEN WINGS$13.00
(BBQ, BUFFALO OR GARLIC PARMESAN)
carrots, bleu cheese, celery
HUDSON RICE BOWL$14.00
jazmin rice, soy sauce, pickled ginger, avocado, sesame seeds, green squash, yellow zucchini, carrots
SOUTHWESTERN GRAIN BOWL$17.00
with chicken, corn, radish, avocado, cilantro pico de gallo, salsa verde, black beans, sour cream, lettuce
SHISHITO PEPPERS$10.00
chipotle, sea salt, lime
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
tomato, sun-dried tomato aioli, lettuce, pickled cucumbers, fontina, bacon, crispy fries
HUDSON SALAD$13.00
mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, tomato, roasted peppers, egg,
citrus honey mustard

128 Bedford St

Stamford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Bradford's Grill & Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

ROASTED

Roasty Toasty Real Food in the Heart of Downtown Stamford, CT **CURBSIDE PICKUP - Call (203)614-8255 when outside**

Cantina Mexicana

Authentic & Sophisticated Mexican Cuisine in Stamford CT.
Mexican food history has enjoyed many different cultural influences, making it varied and rich. This variety of cultural adaptations makes Mexican food a genuine multicultural culinary experience in the United States.
This has worked in its favor, though, with delicious dishes and are popular and fun – to eat and to create. That is why, we offer authentic and sophisticated Mexican cuisine in a beautiful, fun and casual environment. Come and don’t miss this wonderful experience.

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

Chef driven American cuisine
Extensive wine & beer selection
Expert service

