Evexia Café.Bakery.Market
Most items contain tree nuts!
Come in and enjoy!
Monday: Closed
Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 5pm
Weekends: 8am - 3pm
46 South Aurora Road
Popular Items
Location
46 South Aurora Road
Aurora OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Uncle Spike's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
LeeAngelo's Pizza and Restaurant
Dine-In, Carry-Out & Delivery. Specializing in pizza, chicken & shrimp.
Community is our passion! We can't wait to serve you our delicious food!
El Camino
Come in and enjoy!
OL'Chefskis Barbecue
Come in and Enjoy