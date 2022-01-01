Go
Toast
  • /
  • Aurora
  • /
  • Evexia Café.Bakery.Market

Evexia Café.Bakery.Market

Most items contain tree nuts!
Come in and enjoy!
Monday: Closed
Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 5pm
Weekends: 8am - 3pm

46 South Aurora Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Peanut Butter$7.00
Low-fat or cashew yogurt, peanut butter, cocoa, banana, vanilla, date
Southwest Salad$10.00
Lettuce blend, black bean and corn salsa, avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, roasted red and poblano peppers, cheddar, spicy cashew ranch
Mediterranean Veggie Soup (V, GF)$4.00
carrots, zucchini, garbanzo beans, spinach, tomatoes, onions in a hearty vegetable broth
Very Berry$7.00
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, low-fat or cashew yogurt
Buffalo Chickpea Panini$12.00
Chickpeas, buffalo sauce, cheddar, roasted broccoli, roasted poblanos, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce blend
Chicken Sausage Philly Panini$12.00
Chicken sausage, mozzarella. roasted red peppers, balsamic mushrooms, sauteed onions, baby spinach and arugula, aioli
Roasted Tomato Smashed Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado, roasted tomato, lemon and olive oil, balsamic glaze
Teriyaki Tofu Panini$12.00
Roasted tofu, teriyaki, mozzarella, cilantro-lime slaw, carrot, wasabi ginger aioli
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.00
Seared chicken, ricotta, pesto, roasted tomato, shredded mozzarella, baby spinach and arugula, balsamic glaze
Chicken Sausage Breakfast Panini$9.00
Eggs or tofu scramble, chicken sausage, roasted tomato, mozzarella

Location

46 South Aurora Road

Aurora OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncle Spike's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LeeAngelo's Pizza and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Dine-In, Carry-Out & Delivery. Specializing in pizza, chicken & shrimp.
Community is our passion! We can't wait to serve you our delicious food!

El Camino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

OL'Chefskis Barbecue

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston