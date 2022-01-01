The Poke Company

Terra Fiamma Restaurant

If growing up in a large, Italian family taught us anything, it’s that food brings people together. Whether settling arguments or celebrating a good week, splitting plates at the table is the Italian way. We love classic pasta dishes like the ones Nonna used to make, but our passion for good food has us constantly seeking inventive new tastes.

With our family’s traditions in one hand and originality in the other, we’re the next generation bringing old world flavors into a new age.

